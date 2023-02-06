English
    Peria Karamalai Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore, up 25.46% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore in December 2022 up 25.46% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 101.55% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 1816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6417.9410.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6417.9410.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.050.800.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.702.150.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.223.470.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.406.606.13
    Depreciation0.700.951.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.772.962.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.251.00-1.10
    Other Income0.200.040.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.451.04-1.00
    Interest0.420.410.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.63-1.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.63-1.90
    Tax0.00-0.060.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.68-2.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.68-2.21
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.112.21-7.13
    Diluted EPS0.112.21-7.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.112.21-7.13
    Diluted EPS0.112.21-7.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
