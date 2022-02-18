Peria Karamalai Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore, down 37.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore in December 2021 down 37.19% from Rs. 17.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021 down 207.85% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 99.36% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2020.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 269.95 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)