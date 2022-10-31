Peria Karamalai Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore, up 56.8% Y-o-Y
October 31, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore in September 2022 up 56.8% from Rs. 11.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 64.21% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2022 down 52.62% from Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2021.
Peria Karamalai EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.14 in September 2021.
Peria Karamalai shares closed at 273.50 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.
|Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.94
|8.23
|11.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.94
|8.23
|11.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.80
|0.75
|0.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.15
|0.36
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.47
|-2.02
|-1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.60
|7.02
|5.99
|Depreciation
|0.95
|1.15
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.97
|3.19
|2.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|-2.22
|2.78
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.13
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.04
|-2.09
|3.45
|Interest
|0.41
|0.55
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|-2.64
|2.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|-2.64
|2.63
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.08
|0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.68
|-2.71
|1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.68
|-2.71
|1.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.68
|-2.71
|1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|-8.77
|6.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|-8.77
|6.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|-8.77
|6.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|-8.77
|6.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited