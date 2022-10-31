English
    Peria Karamalai Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore, up 56.8% Y-o-Y

    October 31, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore in September 2022 up 56.8% from Rs. 11.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 64.21% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2022 down 52.62% from Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2021.

    Peria Karamalai EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.14 in September 2021.

    Peria Karamalai shares closed at 273.50 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.

    Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.948.2311.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.948.2311.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.800.750.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.150.36--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.47-2.02-1.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.607.025.99
    Depreciation0.951.150.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.973.192.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.00-2.222.78
    Other Income0.040.130.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.04-2.093.45
    Interest0.410.550.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.62-2.642.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.62-2.642.63
    Tax-0.060.080.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.68-2.711.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.68-2.711.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.68-2.711.90
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.20-8.776.14
    Diluted EPS2.20-8.776.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.20-8.776.14
    Diluted EPS2.20-8.776.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:22 am
