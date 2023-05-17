Peria Karamalai Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 58.38% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 82.46% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.
Peria Karamalai shares closed at 260.20 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -4.27% over the last 12 months.
|Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.73
|13.64
|11.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.73
|13.64
|11.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.66
|1.04
|0.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.01
|1.70
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|-1.22
|2.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.14
|7.40
|7.46
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.70
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.23
|3.77
|2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|0.25
|-3.04
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.20
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|0.45
|-2.71
|Interest
|0.59
|0.42
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|0.03
|-3.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|0.03
|-3.61
|Tax
|0.18
|0.00
|-0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.36
|0.03
|-3.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.36
|0.03
|-3.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.36
|0.03
|-3.27
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|0.10
|-10.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|0.10
|-10.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|0.10
|-10.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|0.10
|-10.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited