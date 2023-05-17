English
    Peria Karamalai Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 58.38% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 82.46% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

    Peria Karamalai shares closed at 260.20 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and -4.27% over the last 12 months.

    Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.7313.6411.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.7313.6411.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.661.040.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.011.700.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.27-1.222.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.147.407.46
    Depreciation0.290.701.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.233.772.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.880.25-3.04
    Other Income0.280.200.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.590.45-2.71
    Interest0.590.420.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.190.03-3.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.190.03-3.61
    Tax0.180.00-0.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.360.03-3.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.360.03-3.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.360.03-3.27
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.400.10-10.57
    Diluted EPS-4.400.10-10.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.400.10-10.57
    Diluted EPS-4.400.10-10.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

