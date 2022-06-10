Peria Karamalai Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 13.13% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in March 2022 down 13.13% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022 down 316% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 down 143.73% from Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2021.
Peria Karamalai shares closed at 303.95 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)
|Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.44
|10.87
|13.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.44
|10.87
|13.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.61
|0.64
|0.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|0.48
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.43
|0.93
|-0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.46
|6.13
|6.01
|Depreciation
|1.00
|1.06
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.82
|2.73
|3.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.04
|-1.11
|2.99
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.71
|-1.00
|3.09
|Interest
|0.90
|0.89
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.61
|-1.90
|2.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.61
|-1.90
|2.42
|Tax
|-0.33
|0.31
|0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.27
|-2.21
|1.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.27
|-2.21
|1.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.27
|-2.21
|1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.57
|-7.13
|4.89
|Diluted EPS
|-10.57
|-7.13
|4.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.57
|-7.13
|4.89
|Diluted EPS
|-10.57
|-7.13
|4.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited