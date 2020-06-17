Peria Karamalai Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore, down 47.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore in March 2020 down 47.03% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2020 down 1113.79% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020 down 140.47% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2019.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 92.85 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.73% returns over the last 6 months and -32.25% over the last 12 months.