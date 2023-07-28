English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Peria Karamalai Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, up 34.93% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in June 2023 up 34.93% from Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2023 up 172.03% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2023 up 547.87% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

    Peria Karamalai EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.77 in June 2022.

    Peria Karamalai shares closed at 264.60 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -10.00% over the last 12 months.

    Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.1011.738.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.1011.738.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.890.660.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.051.010.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.700.27-2.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.107.147.02
    Depreciation1.340.291.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.713.233.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.72-0.88-2.22
    Other Income0.150.280.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.87-0.59-2.09
    Interest0.520.590.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.35-1.19-2.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.35-1.19-2.64
    Tax0.400.180.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.96-1.36-2.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.96-1.36-2.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.96-1.36-2.71
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.32-4.40-8.77
    Diluted EPS6.32-4.40-8.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.32-4.40-8.77
    Diluted EPS6.32-4.40-8.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Peria Karamalai #Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!