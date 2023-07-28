Peria Karamalai Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, up 34.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in June 2023 up 34.93% from Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2023 up 172.03% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2023 up 547.87% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

Peria Karamalai EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.77 in June 2022.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 264.60 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -10.00% over the last 12 months.