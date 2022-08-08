 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Peria Karamalai Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, down 38.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in June 2022 down 38.83% from Rs. 13.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022 down 166.55% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 down 116.38% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2021.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 276.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.02% returns over the last 6 months and -12.14% over the last 12 months.

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.23 11.44 13.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.23 11.44 13.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.75 0.61 0.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.36 0.16 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.02 2.43 -2.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.02 7.46 6.55
Depreciation 1.15 1.00 0.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.19 2.82 3.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.22 -3.04 4.74
Other Income 0.13 0.34 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.09 -2.71 4.78
Interest 0.55 0.90 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.64 -3.61 4.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.64 -3.61 4.06
Tax 0.08 -0.33 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.71 -3.27 4.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.71 -3.27 4.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.71 -3.27 4.08
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.77 -10.57 13.17
Diluted EPS -8.77 -10.57 13.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.77 -10.57 13.17
Diluted EPS -8.77 -10.57 13.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Peria Karamalai #Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.