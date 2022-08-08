Peria Karamalai Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, down 38.83% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in June 2022 down 38.83% from Rs. 13.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022 down 166.55% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 down 116.38% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2021.
Peria Karamalai shares closed at 276.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.02% returns over the last 6 months and -12.14% over the last 12 months.
|Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.23
|11.44
|13.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.23
|11.44
|13.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.75
|0.61
|0.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.16
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.02
|2.43
|-2.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.02
|7.46
|6.55
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.00
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.19
|2.82
|3.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-3.04
|4.74
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.34
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.09
|-2.71
|4.78
|Interest
|0.55
|0.90
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-3.61
|4.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.64
|-3.61
|4.06
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.33
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.71
|-3.27
|4.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.71
|-3.27
|4.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.71
|-3.27
|4.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.77
|-10.57
|13.17
|Diluted EPS
|-8.77
|-10.57
|13.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.77
|-10.57
|13.17
|Diluted EPS
|-8.77
|-10.57
|13.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited