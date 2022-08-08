Peria Karamalai Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, down 38.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in June 2022 down 38.83% from Rs. 13.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022 down 166.55% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 down 116.38% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2021.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 276.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.02% returns over the last 6 months and -12.14% over the last 12 months.