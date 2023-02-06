Peria Karamalai Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore, up 25.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.64 crore in December 2022 up 25.46% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 101.44% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 1816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Peria Karamalai EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.13 in December 2021.

