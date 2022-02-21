Peria Karamalai Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore, down 37.19% Y-o-Y
February 21, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore in December 2021 down 37.19% from Rs. 17.31 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021 down 207.37% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 99.36% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2020.
Peria Karamalai shares closed at 270.00 on February 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and 33.86% over the last 12 months.
|Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.87
|11.44
|17.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.87
|11.44
|17.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.64
|0.67
|0.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.48
|--
|0.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.93
|-1.60
|-1.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.13
|5.99
|6.36
|Depreciation
|1.06
|0.75
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.73
|2.85
|2.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|2.78
|8.17
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.67
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.00
|3.45
|8.29
|Interest
|0.89
|0.82
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.90
|2.63
|7.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.90
|2.63
|7.59
|Tax
|0.31
|0.73
|5.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.21
|1.90
|2.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.21
|1.90
|2.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.21
|1.90
|2.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.13
|6.14
|6.64
|Diluted EPS
|-7.13
|6.14
|6.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.13
|6.14
|6.64
|Diluted EPS
|-7.13
|6.14
|6.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited