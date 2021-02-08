MARKET NEWS

Peria Karamalai Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore, up 56.9% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore in December 2020 up 56.9% from Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2020 up 199.81% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2020 up 334.88% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

Peria Karamalai EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.21 in December 2019.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 179.50 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.23% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations17.3125.9611.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.3125.9611.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.181.110.60
Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.01--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.746.09-1.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.366.266.63
Depreciation1.061.080.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.902.763.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.178.631.27
Other Income0.120.060.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.298.691.28
Interest0.700.530.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.598.160.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.598.160.69
Tax5.535.010.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.063.160.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.063.160.69
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.063.160.69
Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.6410.202.21
Diluted EPS6.6410.202.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.6410.202.21
Diluted EPS6.6410.202.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:33 am

