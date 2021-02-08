Peria Karamalai Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore, up 56.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore in December 2020 up 56.9% from Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2020 up 199.81% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2020 up 334.88% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

Peria Karamalai EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.21 in December 2019.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 179.50 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.23% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.