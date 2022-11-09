Perfect Pack Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.56 crore, up 9.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.56 crore in September 2022 up 9.34% from Rs. 22.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 11.8% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

Perfect Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.17 in September 2021.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 95.40 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 167.08% returns over the last 6 months and 167.98% over the last 12 months.