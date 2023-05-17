English
    Perfect Pack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.58 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Perfectpac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.58 crore in March 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 25.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 up 193.82% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 up 60% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

    Perfect Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.91 in March 2022.

    Perfect Pack shares closed at 67.00 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.87% returns over the last 6 months and 96.02% over the last 12 months.

    Perfectpac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.5821.5125.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.5821.5125.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.9715.3718.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03-0.020.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.452.172.21
    Depreciation0.540.530.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.802.963.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.850.490.75
    Other Income0.080.010.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.940.500.95
    Interest0.110.090.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.830.410.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.830.410.79
    Tax0.300.100.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.530.310.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.530.310.52
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.301.143.91
    Diluted EPS2.301.143.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.301.143.91
    Diluted EPS2.301.143.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
