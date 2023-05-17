Perfect Pack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.58 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.58 crore in March 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 25.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 up 193.82% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 up 60% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

Perfect Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.91 in March 2022.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 67.00 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.87% returns over the last 6 months and 96.02% over the last 12 months.