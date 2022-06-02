Perfect Pack Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore in March 2022 up 2.19% from Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 9.21% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022 up 10.71% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.

Perfect Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in March 2021.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 152.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.52% returns over the last 6 months and 25.05% over the last 12 months.