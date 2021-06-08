Perfect Pack Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore, up 57.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore in March 2021 up 57.91% from Rs. 15.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021 up 1661.35% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.

Perfect Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2020.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 126.65 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.