    Perfect Pack Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.98 crore, down 5.16% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Perfectpac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.98 crore in June 2023 down 5.16% from Rs. 25.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 up 224.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 up 108.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

    Perfect Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2022.

    Perfect Pack shares closed at 92.18 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 195.07% over the last 12 months.

    Perfectpac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.9828.5825.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.9828.5825.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.9718.9718.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.030.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.452.452.11
    Depreciation0.510.540.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.374.803.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.661.850.50
    Other Income0.020.080.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.681.940.53
    Interest0.080.110.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.601.830.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.601.830.40
    Tax0.410.300.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.191.530.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.191.530.37
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.792.302.76
    Diluted EPS1.792.302.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.792.302.76
    Diluted EPS1.792.302.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Perfect Pack #Perfectpac #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

