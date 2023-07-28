Perfect Pack Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.98 crore, down 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.98 crore in June 2023 down 5.16% from Rs. 25.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 up 224.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 up 108.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

Perfect Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2022.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 92.18 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 195.07% over the last 12 months.