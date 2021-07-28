Perfect Pack Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.50 crore, up 182.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.50 crore in June 2021 up 182.54% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 85.32% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 up 390.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 140.45 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.49% over the last 12 months.