Perfect Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore in December 2022 down 7.91% from Rs. 23.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 1312.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 15.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

Perfect Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 73.00 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 133.45% returns over the last 6 months and 92.97% over the last 12 months.