Perfect Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Perfectpac are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore in December 2022 down 7.91% from Rs. 23.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 1312.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 15.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

Perfect Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 73.00 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 133.45% returns over the last 6 months and 92.97% over the last 12 months.

Perfectpac
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.51 24.56 23.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.51 24.56 23.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.37 17.42 17.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.05 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.17 2.25 2.20
Depreciation 0.53 0.52 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.96 3.25 2.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.49 1.08 0.29
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 1.09 0.30
Interest 0.09 0.07 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.41 1.01 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.41 1.01 0.15
Tax 0.10 0.39 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.31 0.62 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.31 0.62 0.02
Equity Share Capital 1.33 1.33 1.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 4.67 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.14 4.67 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 4.67 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.14 4.67 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

