    Perfect Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Perfectpac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore in December 2022 down 7.91% from Rs. 23.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 1312.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 15.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

    Perfect Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

    Perfect Pack shares closed at 73.00 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 133.45% returns over the last 6 months and 92.97% over the last 12 months.

    Perfectpac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.5124.5623.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.5124.5623.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.3717.4217.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.05-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.252.20
    Depreciation0.530.520.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.963.252.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.491.080.29
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.501.090.30
    Interest0.090.070.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.411.010.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.411.010.15
    Tax0.100.390.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.310.620.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.310.620.02
    Equity Share Capital1.331.331.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.144.670.17
    Diluted EPS1.144.670.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.144.670.17
    Diluted EPS1.144.670.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am