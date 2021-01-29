Perfect Pack Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.04 crore, up 19.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.04 crore in December 2020 up 19.05% from Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 up 21.51% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020 up 14.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

Perfect Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.17 in December 2019.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 110.20 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and -23.47% over the last 12 months.