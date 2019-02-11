Perfect Pack Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore, down 7.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore in December 2018 down 7.59% from Rs. 17.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 68.45% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2018 down 48.23% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2017.

Perfect Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.31 in December 2017.

Perfect Pack shares closed at 185.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.34% returns over the last 6 months and -27.54% over the last 12 months.