Perfect-Octave Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 5.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 512.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Perfect-Octave EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Perfect-Octave shares closed at 2.15 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -35.24% over the last 12 months.