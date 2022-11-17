 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Perfect-Octave Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 5.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Perfect-Octave Media Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 512.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Perfect-Octave EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Perfect-Octave shares closed at 2.15 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -35.24% over the last 12 months.

Perfect-Octave Media Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.33 0.14 0.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.33 0.14 0.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.08
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.19 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 -0.11 0.05
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 -0.11 0.05
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 -0.14 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 -0.14 0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.12 -0.14 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.12 -0.14 0.02
Equity Share Capital 34.70 34.70 34.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.04 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.04 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Perfect-Octave #Perfect-Octave Media Projects #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am