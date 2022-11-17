English
    Perfect-Octave Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 5.71% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Perfect-Octave Media Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 512.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    Perfect-Octave EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    Perfect-Octave shares closed at 2.15 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -35.24% over the last 12 months.

    Perfect-Octave Media Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.140.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.330.140.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.190.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-0.110.05
    Other Income0.020.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.15-0.110.05
    Interest0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.12-0.140.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.12-0.140.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.12-0.140.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.12-0.140.02
    Equity Share Capital34.7034.7034.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.040.01
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.04--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.040.01
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.04--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am