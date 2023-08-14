English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Perfect-Octave Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 5.18% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Perfect-Octave Media Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 5.18% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 22.36% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Perfect-Octave shares closed at 1.91 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.86% returns over the last 6 months and 12.35% over the last 12 months.

    Perfect-Octave Media Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.560.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.150.560.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.070.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.060.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.43-0.11
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.43-0.11
    Interest0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.39-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.39-0.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.39-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.39-0.14
    Equity Share Capital34.7034.7034.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.11-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.030.11-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.11-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.030.11-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Perfect-Octave #Perfect-Octave Media Projects #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!