Perfect-Octave Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 5.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 5.18% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 22.36% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Perfect-Octave shares closed at 1.91 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.86% returns over the last 6 months and 12.35% over the last 12 months.