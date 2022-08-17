Perfect-Octave Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 36.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 36.8% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 1301.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Perfect-Octave shares closed at 1.63 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.87% returns over the last 12 months.