Perfect-Octave Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 49.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Perfect-Octave Media Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 49.94% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 236.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Perfect-Octave Media Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.53 0.33 0.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.53 0.33 0.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.05 0.08
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.14 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.14 0.09
Other Income 0.00 0.02 -0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.15 0.04
Interest 0.04 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 0.12 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 0.12 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 0.12 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 0.12 0.01
Equity Share Capital 34.70 34.70 34.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.04 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.04 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.04 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.04 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited