Perfect-Octave Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 49.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 49.94% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 236.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.