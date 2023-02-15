English
    Perfect-Octave Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 49.94% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Perfect-Octave Media Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 49.94% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 236.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Perfect-Octave EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

    Perfect-Octave shares closed at 2.31 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.

    Perfect-Octave Media Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.530.330.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.530.330.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.050.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.140.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.140.09
    Other Income0.000.02-0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.150.04
    Interest0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.120.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.120.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.120.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.120.01
    Equity Share Capital34.7034.7034.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.040.00
    Diluted EPS0.010.04--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.040.00
    Diluted EPS0.010.04--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

