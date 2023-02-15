Perfect-Octave Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 49.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 49.94% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 236.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Perfect-Octave EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Perfect-Octave shares closed at 2.31 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.43% over the last 12 months.