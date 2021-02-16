Perfect-Octave Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Perfect-Octave shares closed at 1.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -60.16% returns over the last 12 months.