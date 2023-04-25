 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PepsiCo reports 'double-digit organic revenue growth' in March quarter in India

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

However, in the convenient foods, unit volume experienced a low-single-digit decline in the Indian market in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023.

Global food and beverages major PepsiCo on Tuesday said its Indian unit delivered a "double-digit organic revenue growth" in the first quarter of 2023.

It has reported a double-digit growth in the beverage unit volume in the Indian market, PepsiCo said in its global earnings statement.

PepsiCo's net revenue in Africa, Middle East, South Asia (AMESA) division, including India, was up 1.49 per cent to USD 1.01 billion as against USD 1 billion, primarily reflecting effective net pricing, partially offset by an organic volume decline.