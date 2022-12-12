 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PepsiCo India Holding FY22 profit declines 76.2% to Rs 41.63 cr; revenue up 21.6%

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

The total income of the company, which owns popular brands such as Pepsi, Lay's, Kurkure and Tropicana was up 20.58 per cent to Rs 6,468.14 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

(Representative image: Reuters)

Food and beverage major Pepsico India Holdings Pvt Ltd's consolidated profit for FY22 declined 76.25 per cent to Rs 41.63 crore, while its revenue from operations went up 21.61 per cent to Rs 6,385.80 crore.

According to the financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler, the company, which is not a publicly listed entity, had posted a total profit of Rs 175.30 crore and its revenue from operations was at Rs 5,250.96 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021.

Pepsico India Holdings' other income in FY22 was down 27 per cent at Rs 82.34 crore.

Responding to PTI's query, a PepsiCo India spokesperson said despite inflation, it witnessed strong double-digit growth both in revenue from operations and volume across its product portfolio for FY22.

"In addition, the company delivered a fifth straight year of profit and witnessed an increase in EBIDTA, despite the challenging operating environment and macroeconomic headwinds," the spokesperson said.