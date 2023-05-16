Peoples Investm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 891.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Peoples Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.