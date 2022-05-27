 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Peoples Investm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 60% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peoples Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 104.01% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

 

Peoples Investment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.03 0.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.03 0.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.03
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.01 0.03
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.01 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.01 0.03
Equity Share Capital 0.20 0.20 0.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.20 1.50
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.20 1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.20 1.50
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.20 1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
