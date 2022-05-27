Peoples Investm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 60% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 104.01% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.