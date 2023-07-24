Peoples Investm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 500% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 1374.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Peoples Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.