Peoples Investm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 10.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 10.07% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 27.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Peoples Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.