Pentokey Organy Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 92.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pentokey Organy (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 92.3% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019 down 113.47% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019 down 156.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2018.
Pentokey Organy shares closed at 9.00 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:11 pm