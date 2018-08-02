Pentokey Organy standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3.60 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.60 0.18 0.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.60 0.18 0.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 4.30 0.16 0.89 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.09 -- -0.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.06 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.15 0.40 0.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 -0.43 -0.18 Other Income 0.04 0.15 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 -0.28 -0.17 Interest -- 0.02 0.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.23 -0.30 -0.38 Exceptional Items 0.95 -- 0.82 P/L Before Tax 1.18 -0.30 0.44 Tax 0.25 -0.08 0.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.93 -0.22 0.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.93 -0.22 0.32 Equity Share Capital 6.27 6.27 6.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.48 -0.35 0.51 Diluted EPS 1.48 -0.35 0.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.48 -0.35 0.51 Diluted EPS 1.48 -0.35 0.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited