Pennar Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.79 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.79 crore in March 2023 down 5.67% from Rs. 589.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.37 crore in March 2023 up 12.08% from Rs. 48.51 crore in March 2022.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 74.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 96.29% over the last 12 months.