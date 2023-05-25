English
    Pennar Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.79 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 555.79 crore in March 2023 down 5.67% from Rs. 589.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.37 crore in March 2023 up 12.08% from Rs. 48.51 crore in March 2022.

    Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

    Pennar Inds shares closed at 74.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 96.29% over the last 12 months.

    Pennar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations555.79536.66589.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations555.79536.66589.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials381.00331.81347.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.284.374.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.730.8715.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.7337.0838.02
    Depreciation14.5814.1213.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.41121.06142.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5227.3528.01
    Other Income0.279.607.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.7936.9535.49
    Interest22.4121.6320.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.3815.3214.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.3815.3214.94
    Tax4.503.923.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8811.4011.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8811.4011.32
    Equity Share Capital67.4767.4771.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.840.79
    Diluted EPS0.950.840.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.840.79
    Diluted EPS0.950.840.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am