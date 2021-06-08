Pennar Inds Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 549.86 crore, up 21.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 549.86 crore in March 2021 up 21.77% from Rs. 451.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.36 crore in March 2021 up 3417.39% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.95 crore in March 2021 up 72.2% from Rs. 30.75 crore in March 2020.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 27.80 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.75% returns over the last 6 months and 52.75% over the last 12 months.