Pennar Inds Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 451.54 crore, down 23.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.54 crore in March 2020 down 23.55% from Rs. 590.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2020 down 96.1% from Rs. 23.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.75 crore in March 2020 down 51.51% from Rs. 63.41 crore in March 2019.

Pennar Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2019.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 17.50 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.24% returns over the last 6 months and -46.97% over the last 12 months.