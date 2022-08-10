 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pennar Inds Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.26 crore, up 21.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 557.26 crore in June 2022 up 21.66% from Rs. 458.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022 up 20.77% from Rs. 7.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.30 crore in June 2022 up 15.51% from Rs. 40.95 crore in June 2021.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2021.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 37.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and 0.80% over the last 12 months.

Pennar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 557.26 589.22 458.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 557.26 589.22 458.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 423.87 347.76 292.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.91 4.56 7.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.13 15.80 -23.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.91 38.02 35.25
Depreciation 13.76 13.02 12.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.36 142.05 107.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.58 28.01 25.29
Other Income 11.96 7.48 2.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.54 35.49 28.28
Interest 21.15 20.55 18.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.39 14.94 10.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.39 14.94 10.02
Tax 3.32 3.62 2.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.07 11.32 7.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.07 11.32 7.51
Equity Share Capital 70.09 71.08 71.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 0.79 0.53
Diluted EPS 0.64 0.79 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 0.79 0.53
Diluted EPS 0.64 0.79 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
