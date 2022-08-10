Pennar Inds Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.26 crore, up 21.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.26 crore in June 2022 up 21.66% from Rs. 458.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022 up 20.77% from Rs. 7.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.30 crore in June 2022 up 15.51% from Rs. 40.95 crore in June 2021.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2021.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 37.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and 0.80% over the last 12 months.