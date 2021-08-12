Pennar Inds Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 458.05 crore, up 182% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 458.05 crore in June 2021 up 182% from Rs. 162.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.51 crore in June 2021 up 122.29% from Rs. 33.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.95 crore in June 2021 up 405.6% from Rs. 13.40 crore in June 2020.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2020.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 34.10 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.95% returns over the last 6 months and 107.93% over the last 12 months.