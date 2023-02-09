English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pennar Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 536.66 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 536.66 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 454.32 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2022 up 38.35% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.07 crore in December 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 42.55 crore in December 2021.
    Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.Pennar Inds shares closed at 57.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.72% returns over the last 6 months and 25.96% over the last 12 months.
    Pennar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations536.66638.59454.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations536.66638.59454.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials331.81406.86316.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.373.205.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.874.89-50.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.0841.0237.25
    Depreciation14.1213.5212.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.06145.81107.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3523.2925.35
    Other Income9.6015.444.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9538.7330.16
    Interest21.6324.2419.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.3214.4911.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.3214.4911.09
    Tax3.923.642.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.4010.858.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.4010.858.24
    Equity Share Capital67.4767.4771.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.790.58
    Diluted EPS0.840.790.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.790.58
    Diluted EPS0.840.790.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited