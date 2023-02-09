Pennar Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 536.66 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 536.66 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 454.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2022 up 38.35% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.07 crore in December 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 42.55 crore in December 2021.
Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.
|Pennar Inds shares closed at 57.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.72% returns over the last 6 months and 25.96% over the last 12 months.
|Pennar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|536.66
|638.59
|454.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|536.66
|638.59
|454.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|331.81
|406.86
|316.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.37
|3.20
|5.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.87
|4.89
|-50.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.08
|41.02
|37.25
|Depreciation
|14.12
|13.52
|12.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|121.06
|145.81
|107.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.35
|23.29
|25.35
|Other Income
|9.60
|15.44
|4.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.95
|38.73
|30.16
|Interest
|21.63
|24.24
|19.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.32
|14.49
|11.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.32
|14.49
|11.09
|Tax
|3.92
|3.64
|2.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.40
|10.85
|8.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.40
|10.85
|8.24
|Equity Share Capital
|67.47
|67.47
|71.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.79
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.79
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.79
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.79
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited