Pennar Inds Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 454.32 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.32 crore in December 2021 up 10.48% from Rs. 411.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2021 up 288.68% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.55 crore in December 2021 up 16.1% from Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2020.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 43.50 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.82% returns over the last 6 months and 96.83% over the last 12 months.