Pennar Inds Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 392.04 crore, up 30.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.04 crore in December 2018 up 30.94% from Rs. 299.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.49 crore in December 2018 up 34.07% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.52 crore in December 2018 up 41.96% from Rs. 26.43 crore in December 2017.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2017.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 34.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.66% returns over the last 6 months and -47.41% over the last 12 months.