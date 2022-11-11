 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pennar Inds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.99 crore, up 51.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 833.99 crore in September 2022 up 51.17% from Rs. 551.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in September 2022 up 104.29% from Rs. 8.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.81 crore in September 2022 up 42.12% from Rs. 43.49 crore in September 2021.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 61.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.06% returns over the last 6 months and 112.65% over the last 12 months.

Pennar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 833.99 699.98 551.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 833.99 699.98 551.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 464.72 501.66 332.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.19 12.10 59.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.68 -67.71 -42.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.62 69.57 54.16
Depreciation 15.61 15.80 12.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 166.59 139.33 107.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.58 29.23 27.70
Other Income 15.62 11.02 3.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.20 40.25 30.73
Interest 24.67 21.51 19.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.53 18.74 11.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.53 18.74 11.02
Tax 5.15 4.66 2.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.38 14.08 8.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.38 14.08 8.14
Minority Interest 0.29 -- 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.67 14.08 8.16
Equity Share Capital 67.47 70.09 71.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.00 0.57
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.00 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 1.00 0.57
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.00 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pennar Inds #Pennar Industries #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.