Pennar Inds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.99 crore, up 51.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 833.99 crore in September 2022 up 51.17% from Rs. 551.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in September 2022 up 104.29% from Rs. 8.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.81 crore in September 2022 up 42.12% from Rs. 43.49 crore in September 2021.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 61.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.06% returns over the last 6 months and 112.65% over the last 12 months.