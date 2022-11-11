English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pennar Inds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.99 crore, up 51.17% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 833.99 crore in September 2022 up 51.17% from Rs. 551.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in September 2022 up 104.29% from Rs. 8.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.81 crore in September 2022 up 42.12% from Rs. 43.49 crore in September 2021.

    Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

    Close

    Pennar Inds shares closed at 61.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.06% returns over the last 6 months and 112.65% over the last 12 months.

    Pennar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations833.99699.98551.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations833.99699.98551.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials464.72501.66332.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.1912.1059.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.68-67.71-42.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.6269.5754.16
    Depreciation15.6115.8012.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.59139.33107.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5829.2327.70
    Other Income15.6211.023.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.2040.2530.73
    Interest24.6721.5119.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.5318.7411.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.5318.7411.02
    Tax5.154.662.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3814.088.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3814.088.14
    Minority Interest0.29--0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.6714.088.16
    Equity Share Capital67.4770.0971.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.000.57
    Diluted EPS1.181.000.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.000.57
    Diluted EPS1.181.000.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pennar Inds #Pennar Industries #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am