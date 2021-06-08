Pennar Inds Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 556.79 crore, up 23.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 556.79 crore in March 2021 up 23.35% from Rs. 451.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2021 up 3428.42% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.60 crore in March 2021 up 76.41% from Rs. 30.95 crore in March 2020.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 27.85 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.62% returns over the last 6 months and 54.72% over the last 12 months.