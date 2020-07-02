App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pennar Inds Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 451.39 crore, down 22.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 451.39 crore in March 2020 down 22.85% from Rs. 585.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 down 96.07% from Rs. 24.15 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.95 crore in March 2020 down 51.37% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2019.

Pennar Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2019.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 17.50 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.24% returns over the last 6 months and -46.97% over the last 12 months.

Pennar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations451.39537.38585.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations451.39537.38585.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials236.91271.76298.51
Purchase of Traded Goods26.6827.4219.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.4623.5631.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.2945.4037.17
Depreciation11.5311.377.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses128.68122.65140.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8435.2251.36
Other Income4.583.555.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4238.7756.47
Interest18.2822.5822.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.1416.1933.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.1416.1933.80
Tax0.183.889.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.9612.3124.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.9612.3124.32
Minority Interest-0.01-0.22-0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.9512.0924.15
Equity Share Capital72.6275.5076.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.060.791.59
Diluted EPS0.060.791.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.060.791.59
Diluted EPS0.060.791.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pennar Inds #Pennar Industries #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.